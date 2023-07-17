Premios Juventud 2023: How to watch the awards show

The Premios Juventud are edging closer and closer. The popular awards show celebrates Latin artists across various spheres, with winners selected by the audience, who votes online for their favorite actors, performers, and moments from pop culture. This year’s awards show will be more special than usual, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show. The event will take place July 20th, in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, marking the second year in a row where the show is hosted on the island.

This year’s show will be packed with performances and with awards that are meant to recognize the best in the Latin industry. Shakira, Camila Cabello, Amaia Molina, Luna Aponte and Emmanuel Estuardo will be recognized as Agents of Change, a recognition that rewards the artists’ philanthropic efforts.

How to watch Premios Juventud 2023

The Premios Juventud will be televised on Univision on Thursday, July 20th at 7pm ET. The show can be watched in the Univision website by entering your TV credentials. If you don’t have cable, you can use Fubo TV and take advantage of their temporary free trial to watch the awards show for free.

Who is performing this year?

Various performers will take the stage, including Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Sofia Reyes, and Denise Rosenthal. More performers include Fuerza Regida, Paulina Rubio, Chiquis, and Yailin La Más Viral. The beloved group CNCO is also scheduled to do their final performance as a group this year.

Who are the nominees?

This year’s nominees reflect some of the most famous Latin artists making music today. Some of this year’s most nominated artists include Bad Bunny, Becky G, and Peso Pluma.

Who is this year’s host?

This year’s hosts are the singer Ángela Aguilar and the actress and presenter Alejandra Espinoza. Other hosts that have been announced include Dayanara Torres and Marcus Ornellas.

