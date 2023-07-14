Peso Pluma now has more monthly listeners on Spotify than Adele

At 24 years of age and with a fresh album in his hands, Peso Pluma is on a relentless rise, shattering records and leaving an indelible mark wherever he sets foot. The Mexican singer has surpassed the monthly listeners of none other than Adele on Spotify.

Peso Pluma now stands tall with a staggering 52.4 million monthly listeners, while the renowned British singer trails closely behind with 51.9 million. This monumental achievement holds tremendous significance as it places Peso Pluma in the echelons of Spotify’s most influential artists, a platform that currently reigns supreme in the music industry.

It’s worth noting that Adele is considered one of the last true album-selling powerhouses, while Peso Pluma stands as a trailblazer in the digital era, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide with his Spanish-language music.

In addition to Adele and Peso Pluma, among the notable names on the list are the likes of Ariana Grande (68 million), Dua Lipa (69.7 million), Shakira (71.1 million), Drake (71.7 million), Bad Bunny (74.6 million), Miley Cyrus (74.7 million), Rihanna (74.9 million), Ed Sheeran (81.7 million), Taylor Swift (96.1 million), and reigning supreme at the top is The Weeknd with an astounding 106 million monthly listeners.

The rise of Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma’s success is a testament to the growing popularity of Spanish-language music, particularly in the genres of reggaeton and urban music. As a Mexican artist, he is part of a new wave in Latin music pushing boundaries. His performances in regional Mexican music and involvement in the dynamic corridos tumbados or bélicos movement, alongside other notable artists like Natanael Cano, have made him a prominent figure in the industry.

Peso Pluma’s success extends beyond the digital world as he continues to captivate audiences on his highly successful concert tour across the United States. With eight of his songs appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, his achievements speak for themselves.

Furthermore, his latest album, “Génesis,” burst onto the scene, securing a remarkable third position on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. This groundbreaking feat solidifies Peso Pluma’s place in history as the highest-charting regional Mexican album to date.

As his star continues to soar, Peso Pluma emerges as an unstoppable force, carving a unique path in the music industry and captivating audiences worldwide. The future holds limitless possibilities for this exceptional talent, and the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the extraordinary journey of Peso Pluma.