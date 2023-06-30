New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, and more

Summer is here, and we have a new round-up of fresh music to add to your playlist. Get your weekend started now.

1. Shakira, Manuel Turizo - Copa Vacía

Shakira’s new single “Copa Vacia” featuring Manuel Turizo is finally here, and the video is beautiful. It gained 5.6 million views in 19 hours and is currently trending at #5 on YouTube. She said the mermaid was a metaphor for her.



2. Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

Olivia Rodrigo is back releasing her new single, “Vampire.” It’s her first release since dropping “SOUR” in 2021. It gained 8.1 million views in 15 hours and is trending at #1.



3. Peso Pluma x Grupo Frontera - TULUM

Peso Pluma surprised his fans by adding three bonus tracks to his album “GENESIS” including a collaboration with Grupo Frontera titled “Tulum.” The catchy summer anthem comes with a fun party-themed music video. It was written by Latin GRAMMY winner Edgar Barrera, Rios, and Peso Pluma, and produced by Barrera.

4. Becky G, Gabito Ballesteros - La Nena

Becky G continues to explore new sounds with the release of her single “La Nena” alongside Mexican singer-songwriter Gabito Ballesteros. Composed and produced by Edgar Barrera and Ballesteros, it’s Becky’s latest Corrido that gives another glimpse of how her Mexican roots are influencing her upcoming album.



5. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Smiley

The Los Angeles-based brother-sister duo, BETWEEN FRIENDS, releases another dreamy single called, “Smiley” along with a fun music video. The romantic and ethereal song is a smooth and blissful listening experience.

6. MOJABI GHOST - Tainy, Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican record producer and songwriter Tainy collaborated with Bad Bunny for “Mojabi Ghost.” The music video features Tainy on a roof.



7. Letón Pé - Rojo Rubí

Dominican singer-songwriter and actress Letón Pé drops “Rojo Rubi” which is also the name of her forthcoming EP. The “cosmic merengue” track comes with a stunning music video showcasing her talent as a dancer.



8. DannyLux - ZAFIRO Ft. Pablo Hurtado

19-year-old DannyLux drops “ZAFIRA” from his upcoming album. The ballad adds a twist to regional music while showcasing the singer’s talented vocals.



9. Fuego - Metro [Fireboy Forever 3]

After a successful kick-off to his North American tour, FUEGO releases “METRO.” The trap song details his rags to riches come-up story and is set to be part of his upcoming album Fireboy Forever 3.

10. Taking Back Sunday - The One

Taking Back Sunday returns for their first new single in four years, “The One.” “This song came from a riff that [bassist] Shaun Cooper wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the COVID pandemic,“ the band said, per NME.