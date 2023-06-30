What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - June 30

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Witcher (Netflix)

“The Witcher” is back for a third season. The beloved fantasy series led by Henry Cavill is in an interesting place, with the show announcing that Cavill would be moving on from the roll and that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over for the fourth season. Season three has a lot of expectations for fans, who wonder how Hemsworth will be introduced.

And Just Like That (Max)

The “Sex and The City” sequel is back, reuniting viewers with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for more New York adventures. The new season has an expanded cast, new career and personal goals for its stars and even new settings.

Nimona (Netflix)

The adaptation of the beloved graphic novel is finally available to stream on Netflix. “Nimona” stars Chloe Grace Moretz as the title character, a shapeshifter who becomes the sidekick of Blackheart, an unconventional villain.

The Bring It On films (Starz)

The “Bring It On” films are available to stream on Starz. The movies decrease in quality the more they go on, but they make for a fun watch.

The Karate Kid films (Netflix)

“The Karate Kid” films are also available on Netflix. The original launched the career of Ralph Macchio, following Daniel, the new kid in school who takes up karate as a way to defend himself.

Bridesmaids (Netflix)

“Bridesmaids” is also newly available on Netflix, following a disastrous group of bridesmaids made up of Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and more.

The Iron Giant (Prime Video)

Lastly, if looking for something heartwarming, heartbreaking and great, “The Iron Giant” is streaming on Prime Video, following a boy that discovers a giant alien robot, with the two forming an unlikely friendship.

