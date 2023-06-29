Lourdes Leon makes a fashion statement with a backward corset amid mom Madonna’s health scare

Lourdes Leon was reportedly by her mother Madonna’s hospital bed after she was admitted to the hospital, and placed on a ventilator. The artist did not speak on the matter, but she did share a photo on her Instagram story Wednesday wearing a backward corset at a Vans event.





©Lourdes Leon



Lourdes Leon was by her mom’s side in the hospital

Although it could seem a little odd that Leon was at an event on the day the news broke, Madonna was hospitalized last Saturday. TMZ reports that the “Like a Virgin” singer was back at her NYC apartment Wednesday night recovering.

Watching her mother go through the ordeal was likely terrifying and stressful, so it’s good to see Leon able to maintain some kind of normalcy for at least a few hours.



©GettyImages



The mother-daughter duo are very close

Leon will likely return to her mother’s side at home as things are still rough for the 64-year-old singer. According to TMZ, she has been vomiting uncontrollably since being discharged, and the infection is still “wreaking havoc on her body.” Sources told the outlet she was still too sick to get out of bed.

Madonna had a fever for more than a month leading up to her hospitalization, and she kept it a secret from everyone out of fear that it would jeopardize her world tour, per TMZ. The tour was set to kick off July 15, with her manager Guy Oseary saying on social media all her commitment is on pause.