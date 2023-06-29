Madonna is ‘back home and feeling better’ after scary hospitalization

In the face of a recent health scare, Madonna is bravely persevering on her path to recovery. As confirmed by PEOPLE, the iconic artist was hospitalized over the weekend due to a “serious bacterial infection.” However, according to an exclusive source, there is positive news to share, as she is now “back home and feeling better.”

The update came after Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram to inform fans of her hospitalization and the subsequent stay in the ICU. At 64 years old, the Queen of Pop has been determined to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her illustrious career with her upcoming Celebration Tour.

With a deep connection to New York, where her journey to stardom began, Madonna aimed to honor her fans by delivering a show filled with many beloved songs.

In a press release about the tour, Madonna expressed her excitement to explore an extensive repertoire of songs, driven by her desire to provide her devoted fans with the unforgettable experience they eagerly anticipate. As rehearsals were underway and the excitement grew, Madonna shared glimpses of the preparations on Instagram, captioning the photos, “The Calm Before The Storm……….”

Messages of encouragement and well wishes

The news of Madonna’s illness triggered an outpouring of support from friends, fans, and notable figures worldwide. Messages of encouragement and well wishes flooded social media, with celebrities such as Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Batiste, EvanRachel Wood, and many more expressing their heartfelt support for the legendary artist.

Amid this challenging time, let us extend our empathy and hope for Madonna’s swift and complete recovery. Her indomitable spirit and dedication to her craft have inspired millions, and we eagerly await her triumphant return to the stage.

We stand by Madonna, united in our belief that she will overcome this health setback and continue to captivate us with her extraordinary talent and resilience.