Madonna’s health update: Rosie O’Donell comments on her recovery process

Madonna’s closest friends and family members have been by her side, after being found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital for a serious bacterial infection. It was previously reported by Page Six that her daughter Lourdes Leon had been accompanying her since the health scare happened on Saturday.

Now one of the singer’s longtime friends is giving an update on her recovery process. Rosie O’Donnell shared a throwback photo with Madonna, letting her fans know that “shes feeling good.”

Online users thanked the actress for commenting on her recovery process, as many are wondering about how she is doing after it was revealed that she was “still under medical care” since June 24, and had to be briefly intubated.

A close source to Madonna told Page Six that she was preparing for her highly anticipated world tour, right before her health scare. “She had been putting in 12-hour days,” the insider shared. “She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

The source also revealed to the publication that the singer was thrilled to start her tour, however, her manager Guy Oseary explained in a previous statement that they “will need to pause all commitments,” which includes the tour. “Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour,” the insider added. “She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready.”

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary wrote, explaining that her “health is improving” and “a full recovery is expected.”

