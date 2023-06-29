Celebrities send Madonna their best after her hospitalization

Over the weekend, Madonna was hospitalized after presenting a “serious bacterial infection.” The news of her health were shared by her manager, Guy Oseary, who revealed Madonna had experienced a several day stay at the ICU. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” reads his post.

Following the statement, social media was flooded with well wishes from celebrities of all ages. Rita Wilson, Rosie Perez, Evan Rachel Wood, and more, wrote messages on the Instagram publication. "Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery,” wrote Wilson. Perez wrote, "Sending prayers and support.” In the case of Wood, who recently played Madonna in the film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” she sent some heart emojis. "Take good care of our queen,” wrote Michelle Visage.

The Weeknd reposted the statement, adding the caption “sending prayers.” He also added a black and white photo of Madonna. Other celebrities that sent well wishes include Ava DuVernay, Jon Batiste, Perez Hilton, Amber Valetta, Isla Fisher, Zooey Deschanel, and more.

Rosie O’Donnell, one of Madonna’s oldest friends, shared a throwback photo of the two together and wrote, “She feeling good,” tacking on a thumbs up emoji.

This past weekend, Madonna was found unresponsive in her New York apartment. She was rushed to the ICU and was intubated overnight, accompanied by her daughter, Lourdes Leon. “For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” said a relative to the Daily Mail. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her, and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Madonna’s children have yet to address their mother’s condition.

Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...