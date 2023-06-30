Eva Longoria shows off her curves in bodycon dress with chest cut out: See pics

Eva Longoria is enjoying her time in Spain with her husband José Bastón. The 48-year-old Hollywood star, who is known for her stunning fashion moments, was photographed celebrating the 15th anniversary of her husband’s company.

The actress dressed perfectly for the occasion, walking hand in hand with Bastón and posing for the cameras on the red carpet. Longoria was all smiles in an all-white ensemble, consisting of a mid-length crisscross bodycon dress with intricate details, featuring a modest chest cut out.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry, matching heels, and a cream-colored handbag. Longoria wore her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look.

The actress-turned-director was recently photographed at the Palace of Versailles in Paris, attending the highly anticipated Jacquemus fashion show, wearing another all-white outfit. Longoria looked effortlessly sophisticated in an elegant oversize white linen suit, paired perfectly with a messy bun and her signature makeup look, accessorized with a red Le Chiquito Jacquemus bag, red stiletto heels, and a gold bag-charm earring representing the brand.

Following the show the actress took the time to catch up with one of her best friends, Victoria Beckham. The pair seemed thrilled to be in Paris, as the ‘Spice Girls’ alumn documented their night out on Instagram, accompanied by Victoria’s husband David Beckham, and model Isabela Grutman. “Une nuit à Paris. Love u,” she wrote, to which Eva commented, “Love you!”

The group of friends had dinner at the traditional French restaurant Allard and posed for some pics inside and outside of the restaurant. “Best night best dinner best company,” Isabela commented.

