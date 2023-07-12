Camila Morrone gets her first Emmy nomination for ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’

Camila Morrone was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series at this year’s Emmys. The American-Argentinean actress has become a one of the most exciting young voices in a short span of a few years, beginning her career as a model and later on moving to film and TV projects.

Morrone plays the role of Camila Dunne in “Daisy Jones and the Six,” being Billy Dunne’s wife. She’s the main obstacle between Billy and Daisy, the two leads of the series who are also in love with each other.

“I just wanted to give her strength and power. I wanted her to be strong and spicy and fight back and be flexible, but also to have really strong boundaries. There were some great scenes that kind of gave her that flair and that edge,” said Morrone in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“She’s nobody’s fool. I was happy that that was in there because if not, it wouldn’t have been a character I was interested in playing.”

While Morrone has said that she’s “nowhere near” where she wants to be as an actor, playing Camila Dunne gave her room to explore her art and for her work to reach the masses. Her Emmy nomination confirms that while there’s a long road ahead and there’s more to learn, her talent isn’t going unnoticed.

Morrone shared her reaction to her Emmy nomination in an Instagram post, thanking everyone involved in the making of the series. “Happiest, most grateful human ever,” she wrote in the caption. “I could have never expected this in my wildest dreams.”

