Kylie Jenner's princess moment in corseted dress during Paris Haute Couture Week

Kylie Jenner stole the show during Paris Haute Couture Week with a head-turning look. The 26-year-old reality star and businesswoman stepped out for the highly anticipated Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, wearing an all-pink ensemble, including a bridal face piece.
Kylie's semi-sheer corseted dress featured sparkling crystals. The pink look also included a matching satin pink shawl and matching pink heels. Kylie wore no jewelry and styled her hair in a slicked-back bun, making the dress the center of attention.
The gown was designed by Schiaparelli's creative director Daniel Roseberry, with Kylie showing off the jaw-dropping look while entering the show, posing for photos, and documenting the moments before her arrival. Kylie took to Instagram to share photos and videos while preparing and putting the final touches in her hotel room with her glam team.
Kylie is known for making headlines at Schiaparelli's shows, as just last year she sparked controversy after wearing a black velvet dress featuring a life-sized faux lion head. The reality star recently talked about some of the struggles she faced when it comes to negative comments about her appearance, during the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'
"It’s a miracle I still have confidence and can still look in the mirror and still think I'm pretty," she said to her sister Kendall Jenner while discussing the online and media attention. "I hear nasty things about myself all the time," Kylie added in a confessional. "I think it's just after 10 years of hearing about it, it just gets exhausting."