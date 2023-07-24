Becky G wowed the crowd while singing the national anthem at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut

Thousands of devoted fans gathered at DRV PNK Stadium for Lionel Messi’s dazzling debut. And the kickoff was extra special too! Becky G wowed the crowd while singing the national anthem, setting the perfect stage for the soccer superstar’s arrival.

Becky G did not disappoint! The crowd at the DRV PNK Stadium was left in awe as she took the microphone and delivered a spine-tingling rendition.

©GettyImages



Becky G sings the national anthem prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dressed to impress, she rocked a chic white long-sleeve mini dress that perfectly accentuated her style and charm. With matching high heels from Giuseppe Zanotti that added a touch of elegance, she confidently commanded the stage (the field, in this case), leaving everyone mesmerized.

Her luscious black hair flowed gracefully down her shoulders, framing her radiant smile and adding an extra dose of glamour to her already captivating presence.

Becky G’s unforgettable performance perfectly blended her powerful vocals and striking appearance. Her infectious energy and charisma set the tone for Lionel Messi’s debut and left an indelible mark on the spectators‘ hearts.

Moments later, Messi stepped onto the pitch in his legendary No. 10 jersey, and the crowd erupted excitedly. Co-owner and soccer legend David Beckham rolled out the red carpet, warmly welcoming the football maestro to the club.