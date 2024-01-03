Did Bad Bunny just drop a hint to Kendall Jenner through his latest video?

Last month, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner ended their relationship. Despite being very private regarding their romance, neither confirmed the split, but the reports appear accurate. With his new single status, the Puerto Rican singer released a new song, interpreted by some as a possible hint to the model, sparking rumors about the reasons for their breakup.

Towards the close of 2023, Bad Bunny pleasantly surprised fans by dropping the official video for his song ‘No Me Quiero Casar,’ which is part of his album ‘Nadie Sabe lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana,’ released last October.

In his Instagram stories, the Puerto Rican singer announced the release in a very particular way: through a video of a young Luis Miguel talking about his bachelorhood. “Did you say girlfriend? No, ‘girlfriend’ is not in my vocabulary, like I never use it, or marriage...,” said the iconic Mexican singer in a press conference in 1999, from which a snippet was taken by Bad Bunny to announce the release of his new music video.

The video for ‘No Me Quiero Casar’ begins with a very familiar situation for single people, especially during family celebrations. “This year there’s a wedding, and the bride? You’re turning 30 already, boy,” a man comments to Bad Bunny at what seems to be a New Year’s Eve party. “I’m still a baby...,” the singer responds, but questions about his wedding plans repeat over and over. “That’s for later, for 2032... I’m still a young guy,” he reaffirms.

Amid ongoing questions about his future and marriage, there is a marriage proposal from a couple of guests that doesn’t go well, as the girl responds with a negative answer as the New Year approaches. Walking among the partygoers, Bad Bunny begins to sing his song, in which he reaffirms his decision to remain single.

What does the song exactly say?

Given Bad Bunny’s newfound single status, some found it inevitable to draw parallels between his song ‘No Me Quiero Casar’ and his personal life beyond music. “Let the New Year come, and I’m going to enjoy it fully. One of these days, my true love will come, but I want to get rich first. 2026, and I’m still single,” says the song lyrics.

“Once I was going to get married, thank God I didn’t, wow, devil, but almost. Looking at the city of New York while riding in a taxi, I started to dream and said, ‘I have to change my future today because tomorrow I don’t know what will happen.’ I feel sad, but it will pass... I don’t want to get married,” he adds.