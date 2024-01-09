Kendall Jenner shares highlights of her New Year’s in Barbados

Kendall Jenner kicked off the New Year in Barbados, alongside her closest friends. This week, Jenner shared some photos of her vacation, sharing with the world some of her favorite moments spent on the stunning island.

Jenner captioned the images with a coconut emoji, sharing various photos of herself reading and spending time on the beach. Jenner is seen wearing various stunning bathing suits, including a green and a black one, and is also seen reading Joan Didion’s “The Year of Magical Thinking,” a collection of essays that discuss Didion’s experience right after the death of her husband, John Gregory Dunne.

More photos show Jenner and her friends celebrating New Year’s on the beach and a display of fireworks in the sky.

Jenner also shared some more memories on her Instagram stories, sharing a photo of herself on the beach and writing, “mentally still on the beach.”

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dated for a little under a year

Did Kendall and Bad Bunny spend New Year’s together?

Despite announcing their break up a couple of months ago, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner appear to have spent New Year’s Eve together. Various viewers claim they could spot Bad Bunny in some of the photos shared by Jenner, with the two seen hugging and celebrating amongst their group of friends. The photo is blurry, but viewers suggests Bad Bunny is located in the middle of it, wearing a white outfit topped with a green camo jacket.

Earlier this year, a close friend of Jenner, Renell Medrano, shared a video of their group welcoming in the New Year. In the background, fans recognized Bad Bunny’s voice as he said “Feliz Nuevo Año,” as the fireworks were ringing.