Sofia Vergara says she ‘knew’ her divorce from Joe Manganiello ‘was going to happen’

Sofia Vergara is opening up about her divorce from Joe Manganiello, following the media attention and online speculation about their unexpected split. The Colombian icon revealed that she thought the reaction would be different.

“I knew it was gonna happen,” Sofia said about the struggles in her relationship during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “You can’t hide those things,” she added. And while many were surprised about the announcement of their divorce, she went on to say that “It wasn’t bad.”

“I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is,” she said. “I was surprised and, you know, they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

The Hollywood star shared her excitement for what’s to come in her personal and professional life following her divorce after 7 years of marriage. “You know, I’ve been moving on,” she explained.

Sofia is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series ‘Griselda’ and has previously said that she is thrilled about the success of her skincare brand ‘Toty.’ She has also been spotted giving love a second chance and having some fun, going on romantic dates, and showing the support of her family and friends as she continues a new episode of her life.

A close source to the couple revealed to People that following the split Sofia has been “enjoying life.” “She seems positive and full of energy. Sofia has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now,” the insider added.