Salma Hayek turned up the heat posing nude in stunning photoshoot

Salma Hayek is breaking the internet once again. The Hollywood star shared a series of photos from a previous photoshoot with photographer Kharen Hill, posing nude and covering with silk sheets.

Fans of the actress praised Salma for her modeling skills, including her celebrity friends Lauren Sanchez and Blake Lively, who wrote sweet messages before the comments were turned off on the post.

“Some say never look back, but sometimes it’s the best view,” Salma wrote in the caption adding laughing emojis. The actress can be seen showing off her incredible figure and posing for the camera while wearing her hair in voluminous tight curls.

Salma is known for keeping an active and healthy lifestyle. Last year the actress celebrated World Wellbeing Week by posing in nothing but a towel during her sauna session. “Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress,” she wrote at the time.

This is also not the first time Salma looks back on memorable moments of her career. The Mexican star recently paid tribute to one of her co-stars, Alec Musser, after working together in the 2010 film ‘Grown Ups.’

The actor passed away at the age of 50, and Salma took to Instagram to share some sweet words in celebration of his life, posting a clip from the movie. “In loving memory of Alec Musser. He was so kind professional and absolutely hilarious,” Salma wrote.

“His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss,” she concluded.