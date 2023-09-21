Cindy Crawford reflects on how she changed for Richard Gere in rare interview

Cindy Crawford is reflecting on her first marriage to Richard Gere. The 57-year-old model stars in the new Apple TV+ series “The Supermodels” where she opened up in an interview, admitting that during their relationship, she ‘changed’ herself, embracing some of his interests as her own.

Crawford and Gere met in 1988 and quickly fell in love when she was 21 and he was 38. They were one of the biggest celebrity couples, eloping in Las Vegas in 1991.

Looking back on that period of her life, she shared, “I believe your twenties are a time for women to truly come into their own, embrace their power, and connect with their inner strength.”

With a 17-year age gap, she admitted as a “young woman” she was ready to change her interests. “You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with,’” Crawford said. “In the early stages of a relationship, as a young woman, you’re like: ’You like baseball? I like baseball,‘” she explained.

She was also willing to take on the Pretty Woman star’s passion for Buddhism. “‘You’re really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll give it a shot,” the mother of two added.

Their age gap also had her running in different circles. “He was older, so I just found myself in a different circle and no longer engaged in some of those same fashion-focused pursuits,” Crawford continued.

The couple’s whirlwind romance came to an end just three years after saying “I do” when they announced on December 1st, 1994 they were separating. Their divorce was finalized in 1995.

While she was eager to follow other’s leads when they first started dating, Crawford said as time passed, she didn’t want to be a “follower.” “At 22, I may have been more willing to follow, but as time passed, I realized I didn’t want to be a mere follower; I wanted to lead at times and walk side by side at others,” she said.

Crawford went on to marry Rande Gerber in 1998 an they share two children, son Presley Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber.

“The Supermodels” stars Crawford, Naomi Campbell,Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, and travels back to the 1980s, “when four women from different corners of the world united in New York.“