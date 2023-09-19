Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips files for divorce

Bijou Phillips has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 12 years, Danny Masterson. According to California court documents acquired by TMZ and Page Six, she filed on Monday, after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, on September 7th.

Although Phillips appeared in court with Masterson, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, listing the date of separation as to be determined.

According to the outlets, Philiips wants legal and physical custody of their daughter but is willing to allow visitation for Masterson. The actress is seeking spousal support and attorney fees and requested that any financial support for Masterson be denied. She also asks that her legal name be restored to “Bijou Phillips.”

The news comes after sources told Page Six she had “no intention” of divorcing the disgraced actor.

Her lawyer Peter A. Lauzon told TMZ, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during the most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter,” he continued.

The filing notes, “The full nature and extent of [Phillips’] separate property assets and obligations is currently undetermined.” They will also determine their community assets, which are stated as unclear.

The couple began dating in early 2004 and said, “I do” in October 2011 in a private ceremony in Ireland. They welcomed daughter Fianna, 9, in 2014.

Phillips began her career as a model, making her singing debut with I’d Rather Eat Glass (1999). Her first major film appearance was in Black and White (1999). She went on to star in Almost Famous (2000), Bully (2001), The Door in the Floor (2004), Hostel: Part II (2007), and Choke (2008). From 2010 to 2013, she played the recurring role of Lucy Carlyle on the television series Raising Hope. Her career has seemingly been stagnant since then as she stood by her husband.