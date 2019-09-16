Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford rock the 'bondage' look - here's who wore it better!

Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her mom Cindy Crawford as she celebrated her 18th birthday in New York during New York Fashion Week. The young supermodel rocked a Versace "Bondage" corset and mini skirt as she showed up to the Paradise Club in Manhattan in a celebrity filled night. But the iconic look has previously been seen back in 1992 as Cindy attended the VMAs that year rocking a nearly identical attire and equally voluminous hair. But who wore it better? Only one queen reigns the "dominatrix" look on this episode of Twinning! Check it out and find out who's making a bigger movement beyond the corset!

