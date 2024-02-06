Sasha Obama brings back the winter crop top trend in a recent NYC outing

Sasha Obama, the daughter of former President Obama and his wife Michelle, is known for her effortless style. The youngest Obama was recently spotted in New York City, sporting a crop top, flared pants, and a cozy coat - a refreshing change from her usual boho-chic attire.

©GrosbyGroup



The low-key trendsetter seemed to enjoy herself as she walked around the city with her friends, flashing a bright smile that perfectly complemented her fashionable ensemble.

In 2022, Altuzarra, Chanel, and other fashion houses presented crop tops in different fabrics and styles; while it is unknown which brand Obama wore during her outing, she either mixed high-end pieces with more affordable garments or just put together different well-known brands. Still, what we are sure of is that Sasha is anticipating Spring by showing her midriff beyond the summer months.

Although Sasha might not be staying for long in New York City, New Yorkers have their very own quiet luxury queen in Katie Holmes. Holmes is undoubtedly a fashion icon, especially regarding street style. Her effortless and chic looks are a source of inspiration for many of us.

In particular, her fashion choices this year have been nothing short of amazing. One particular piece that has caught the attention of many is her stunning camel-colored maxi coat. She has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions across New York City.

The coat is stylish, comfortable, and versatile, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. With its neutral color, it can be easily mixed and matched with various outfits, allowing for endless styling possibilities.