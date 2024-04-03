Our favorite celebrities and A-List stars are always traveling around the world. And while some fly commercially, others prefer to fly in private jets. But despite their choice, they also need to get ready for the airport, choosing a comfortable and stylish ensemble.

From Kim Kardashian and Sasha Obama joining the baggy pants trend to Sofia Vergara and Gigi Hadid going for a more fashionable look, here are some of the outfits celebs wear when they have to spend a few hours at the airport and while flying.