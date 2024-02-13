Gisele Bündchen looks stunning in a leather trenchcoat for NYFW

Gisele Bündchen is making her mark on New York Fashion Week. The stunning model was photographed attending party in the city, wearing a stunning leather trenchcoat that she paired with the right accessories.

©GettyImages



Gisele Bundchen in New York

Bündchen was photographed walking in the city as she attended a dinner fro Frame, the denimware brand. She wore an all black outfit that was striking and minimalist. She paired a Frame black leather trenchcoat with a belt, highlighting her figure. Underneath, she wore Frame’s V-neck dress and rounded out the look with some knee lenght leather boots. In terms of her looks and accessories, she wore her hair in a ponytail with some curls framing her face, various bracelets and earrings, and carried a small clutch purse.

Bündchen smiled for various photos and looked like she was enjoying her night out, smiling for the cameras and continuing to walk down the streets of the city.

Gisele’s tough start of the year

In early January, it was reported that Bündchen’s mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, had died at the age of 75. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

Bündchen shared a statement on social media, sharing some photos alongside her mom and some lovely words to say her goodbye. “I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched,” she wrote.

“Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams.”

Nonnenmacher is survived by her husband and her six children.