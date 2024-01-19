Gisele Bündchen’s go-to fruit for smoothies and smoothie bowls

Gisele Bündchen just debuted a smoothie at a popular California grocery store. The healthy and satisfying treat has a touch of nostalgia as its flavors come together to emulate a P&J sandwich. “This kind of reminds me of a peanut butter jelly kind of feeling without the carbs of the bread, of course,” Bündchen told People.

However, those who don’t live in California can get their hands on Gisele’s upcoming cookbook, Nourish, which includes all her “favorite things.”

Gisele’s go-to fruit for smoothies and smoothie bowls

The model swears by açai, pronounced “ah-sigh-ee,” a berry that grows on the açai palm tree in Brazil’s Amazon region. It is known for its rich antioxidant content and is often used in smoothie bowls, juices, and other health foods.

“Even in my cookbook, I gave my recipe for açai because everybody makes it differently,” she says. “But, coming from Brazil, I love it because it’s a superfood. It has so many antioxidants.”

Açai berries are also a source of fiber, healthy fats, and other nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E. Some studies have suggested that it may have potential health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving heart health, but more research is needed to confirm these findings.

©GettyImages



Gisele Bundchen is seen at Erewhon market on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Latina also loves to include other fruits in her meals and treats. “Then I have coconut milk because I needed something liquid-y since the acai is frozen. And then I love bananas, potassium is great,” she adds. “I was trying to get something that was nutrient-dense, but that had, everything had something super nutritious, and it was kind of like building on top of each other.”

Bündchen adds dates to her smoothies for sweetness, which she also includes in all her desserts. The smoothie contains plant protein, almond butter, vanilla collagen, and Gaia Herbs‘ Black Elderberry Syrup.

“The elderberry syrup is something I’ve been taking for 20 years. Elderberries are a great immune booster,” she says.

She regularly gives it to her children to prevent colds. “When I lived in Boston ... that was my little secret weapon. So anytime [we] start getting a cold, I would just get all of us at the house just a big spoon of elderberry syrup in the morning before the kids went to school,” she says of the two children she shares with Tom Brady, son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake. “It really helped them not get sick.”