Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As winter continues and the days get colder, with the rise of COVID-19 and other flu strains, it’s time to be vigilant about what we consume. There are countless supplements and “miracle” concoctions, but some of the best immune-boosting items are in the fruit section of your local grocery store. Here are seven fruits to help keep you healthy this winter.
RELATED:
Lemon juice: All the health benefits you need to know about
What are ice baths? All you should know about the practice
Find out the top 10 health searches of 2023 on Google and their answers
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!