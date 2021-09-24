Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon is strutting her way into top model territory. The 24-year-old artist has been absolutely unstoppable this year as she checks off every major outlet and brand on her to-do list. Along with starring on the cover of Vogue with models like Bella Hadid, Lola is featured on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 runway show available to stream exclusively on Amazon. Lolas’ streak continued this morning as she walked Versace’s runway for Milan’s Fashion week. And although Lourdes has made it clear she wants to make name for herself aside from being Madonna‘s daughter, it’s clear she inherited a lot of mom’s genes. Take a look at some of Lourdes time in Milan below: