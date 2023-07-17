Beyoncé and Blue Ivy show off their incredible style in new mother-daughter outing

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy continue to have some incredible fashion moments following her debut on stage at the Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 11-year-old daughter has been showing her resemblance to the iconic pop star, while leaning into her own style and showcasing her talent, proving that she is a rising star.

The mother-daughter duo showed support for Jay-Z during ‘The Book of HOV’ exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library, taking the opportunity to show off their best ensembles and taking a break in-between concerts. Blue Ivy decided to go for a modern route, sporting a denim dress, paired with a matching shoulder bag and accessorizing the look with a gold necklace and brown sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her mom wore a sophisticated lace ensemble in bright orange. The 2-piece outfit consisted of a button-up blouse and a matching high-waisted skirt. She paired the look with a diamond choker necklace and matching earrings and completed the ensemble with a gold Jimmy Choo bag and strappy heels in the same color.

Jay-Z chose a more traditional outfit, looking elegant in a dark brown suit, paired with a white shirt, black shoes, and black sunglasses. The celebrity family made the most out of their recent outing and posed for a series of photos during the event.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy had another fashion moment at the wedding of Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter. The pair were photographed arriving with Tina Knowles, wearing glamorous gowns. Fans of the star noticed that her daughter might have been inspired by one of Beyoncé’s looks when she visited Venice back in 2021.