Reese Witherspoon’s kids are Beyoncé’s new star models

A few years ago, names like Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford or Gwyneth Paltrow ruled all fashion headlines and campaigns, now it’s their kids that are taking over. A new generation of actresses, models and celebrities has arrived and is making stride.
This is the case of Lila Moss, whose fashion career has taken off, Blue Ivy, who at just 8 years old got her first Grammy nomination, or Deacon and Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids, who are 18 and 22 respectively and are now models thanks to the latest campaign for Beyoncé’s fashion line for Adidas.
A new step in Ava and Deacon Phillippe’s career
This is the next step in Ava’s career. The young model entered the world of fashion and modeling back in 2018 posing for Rodarte, a firm for which she would also later do runways for.
On the other hand, Deacon has first shown quite an interest in the world of music. In 2020 he released his first producing single, Long Run. He starred in video for the song alongside singer Nina Nesbitt. In fact, he has a studio located in his mother‘s house, where he creates his own songs. However, with this new project, the youngest of Reese’s kids has shown that he is also very good at posing for the cameras.
The campaign for the new collection also includes Natalia Bryant -daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant-, Beyoncé herself and her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi.
The collection will be released exclusively on December 9 on the Adidas website and just 24 hours later, on December 10, it will be available worldwide.