Cindy Crawford and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber steal the show at the InStyle Awards

One of the most iconic mother-daughter duos hit the red carpet together last night and showed just how amazing their genes are. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stole the show at the InStyle Awards Monday night. The models looked amazing at the prestigious gala which was held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, CA. They showed off their toned physique and height in what looked like fun coordinated dresses.

Same concept different style

Kaia opted for a white Alexander McQueen (Spring 2022 collection) flapper-inspired gown, covered in sequins and feathers while Cradford wore a sleeveless halter neckline creation with a fitted silhouette and a long skirt from Missoni’s Summer 2022 collection.

The event was star studded and the mother daughter duo posed with Reese Witherspoon showing off just how tall the models are. Standing at 5’1 without heels, Witherspoon barely made it to their chins. Considering they are both 5’9 without heeels, it’s safe to say they were over 6 feet at the gala.

The supermodels are known for hitting the red carpet together with smiles on their faces. There has been a lot of gossip over the years about their relationship with outlets saying Crawford is “jealous” of her daughter‘s success but they’ve proved to be rumors as the supportive mom has shown she wants nothing but the best for Gerber’s life and career.