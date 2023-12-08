Beyoncé rocks platinum blonde hair and shirtless suit with stunning diamond necklace

Beyoncé continues her blonde era with another stunning fashion moment. The iconic singer surprised fans with her recent hairstyle transformation, going platinum blonde for the ‘Renaissance’ film premiere and committing to the disco aesthetic of her successful album.

While many thought the singer was sporting the icy blonde hair just for the premiere of the film, it seems like Beyoncé has grown fond of her new hairstyle, as she is now stepping out in some incredible ensembles that perfectly complement her hair.

Beyoncé took to social media to share a series of photos showing off her latest outfit, which consisted of a two-piece shirtless blue suit featuring silver stripes. She paired the look with a white coat and accessorized with a statement diamond chain necklace, matching rings, and a silver bag.

The star also posed with a pair of sparkling sunglasses and showed her soft glam makeup look, which included a soft red lip and gold eyeshadow. When it comes to her hairstyle, Beyoncé styled her icy blonde hair with short layers, perfectly framing her face.

Online users first shared their mixed reactions to the hair transformation. However, it seems like fans are now loving it, with some even comparing her new look to X-Men’s iconic character ‘Storm,’ played by Halle Berry in the popular franchise.

“Platinum Blonde BADDIE BEY!!!!!! this look EATS! It’s giving Storm omg” one person wrote, “You went in on this haircut Wheeewwww,” while someone else commented, “”PLATINUM CERTIFIED!!!!“ adding, ”Popped out w the layersssss.“