Lourdes Leon steals the spotlight at Victoria’s Secret event in a bold see-through mini-dress

New York Fashion Week is known for its extravagant displays by celebrities and models, who showcase daring fashion choices that set global trends. At a recent Victoria’s Secret event called “Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23,”Lourdes Leon stole the show with her bold mini-dress that left little to the imagination.

As the eldest child of pop icon Madonna, the 26-year-old model and musician has always been in the spotlight. Still, her appearance on the Victoria’s Secret pink carpet at the Manhattan Center left everyone in awe. The event marked a significant moment for the brand as it embraced a new era of inclusivity and diversity, and Lourdes’s fashion choice perfectly reflected the theme.

Lourdes Leon on the red carpet at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.

The mini-dress that took center stage was a creation of the Ukrainian-born, U.S.-based fashion designer Natalia Fedner. This unconventional garment was crafted from a stretched metal textile, meticulously woven into a loose-knit netting resembling a delicate spiderweb.

Leon’s daring choice did not stop at the dress itself. She paired the statement piece with platform stiletto sandals that elevated her striking look. Her choice of minimal jewelry added to the allure, letting the dress and her natural beauty take center stage. Her straight black hair cascaded down, accentuating her ensemble’s edgy and fierce vibe.

Other celebrities in attendance included, Adriana Lima, Brooke Shields, Coco Gauff, Devyn Garcia, Jasmine Sanders, Michelle Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell, Naomi Osaka, Paloma Elsesser, Tessa Brooks, Valentina Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, and more.

Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23

Victoria’s Secret The Tour ‘23 highlighted Victoria’s Secret’s mission to uplift and champion women globally. The Tour reimagines the iconic fashion show, showcasing women and global creatives. It will take audiences on a journey through the behind-the-scenes craft and intimate stories of the VS20.

The VS20 comprises twenty innovative international creatives who will create four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London, and Tokyo alongside iconic custom Victoria’s Secret designs. The event included previewing The Tour ’23 and special musical performances by Doechii and Goyo.