Avella is proud of the department she represents. Prior to her coronation as Miss Colombia, the model opened up about her feelings about the beautiful department, which has at times been classified as the most dangerous in the country. “I am sure that the people who know me know how proud I am to be a llanera and I dream of being the first Miss Universe Colombia that my department has but not the last,” she wrote in a post. “Casanare, a place that unfortunately has had a bad image and has been classified as the most dangerous department in the country, what you do not know is the human quality that we Casanareños have, our culture and folklore that fills us with pride, our infinite lands full of wealth and not to mention how lucky we are to have so much wild fauna and flora and to finish the gastronomy, those who like to eat tasty food like me already know where to go. CASANARE I ALWAYS CARRY YOU WITH ME,” she continued.