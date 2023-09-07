Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Congratulations are in order for Camila Avella, from Casanare, who has been crowned the new Miss Colombia 2023. With her win, the stunning beauty will proudly represent her country in the upcoming Miss Universe 2023, scheduled for November 18, 2023. While Avella’s beauty, and personality cannot be denied, what’s particularly special is that she is a married woman and a mother to a young child.
It’s a significant deviation from the customary Miss Universe competition, which did not allow married women and mothers to compete for the prestigious crown. 2023 marks the first time in its history, that the rule has changed, taking effect for the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. Andrea Meza, who won Miss Universe 2020, previously stated it’s “about time.”
