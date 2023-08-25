Miss Universe 2023: Karla Guilfú to represent Puerto Rico

Miss Puerto Rico has selected their representative for Miss Universe. Karla Guilfú took home the award at the Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce in San Juan. She’s a 24 year old psychology graduate and beat 29 other contestants.

Guilfú is a social justice and mental health advocate, and seemed to wow judges with her philanthropy interests along with her beauty. She has previous pageant experience, having participated in Miss Supranational Puerto Rico at Nuestra Belleza Puerto Rico 2020, and Miss Supranational 2021. Upon winning Miss Puerto Rico, she also won the Mujer de Valor award from L’Oréal Paris.

The Miss Puerto Rico pageant was hosted by José Santana and Estefanía Soto Torres, Miss Puerto Rico 2020. The event was filled with guest performers, including Tommy Torres, Luis Figueroa, and Carlos Vives. The judging panel was made up of Miss Universe 2018 Top 5 finalist Kiara Liz Ortega and various models, businessmen and fashion experts, including Carlos Thompson, José Raúl Montes, Nilda Morales, Leonardo Cordero Suria, and Karla Ortiz.

Earlier this year, the Miss Netherlands pageant gave the crown to their first trans contestant, Rikkie Valerie Kollé. She shared an excited statement on Instagram. “I DID IT !!!!!” she wrote. “Yes I’m a trans woman and I want to share my story but I’m also Rikkie and that’s what matters to me. I did this on my own and I enjoyed every moment.”

“And wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I myself missed when I was little. On to many more adventures, let’s get Miss Universe ready. So excited!!”

