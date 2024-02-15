Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
‘Dune: Part 2’ has given us some incredible fashion moments, which go hand-in-hand with the futuristic theme of the sci-fi film. But it was without a doubt Zendaya who stole the show during the latest red carpet of the film. The actress stepped out in London wearing an iconic piece pulled from the Mugler Couture Archives, working once again with her talented stylist Law Roach.
READ MORE
Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and more as 2024 co-chairs
Bad Bunny is still Jacquemus’ muse in new photoshoot for ‘Les Sculptures’ collection
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!