Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet land in Mexico to present ‘Dune: Part Two’

The stars of the upcoming science-fiction epic Dune: Part Two, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, traveled to Mexico to present the film at a promotional event in Mexico City. The event was a spectacle featuring the lead actors alongside other cast members, including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin.

Zendaya, who plays the character of Chani, a member of the Fremen tribe living in the deserts of Arrakis, stole the show, showcasing her stunning toned tummy in an intriguing Dune-inspired cropped ensemble.

The beautiful blonde beauty Florence Pugh joined the franchise in Part Two and wore a shimmering white mirrored skirt and crop top that displayed her trim midriff. Timothée Chalamet, who plays the messianic figure Paul Atreides in both films, also posed along with his costars Butler and Brolin.

The upcoming Dune: Part Two is expected to be a blockbuster hit and a must-watch for science-fiction enthusiasts.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet friendship

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have formed a strong bond as good friends after working together in Hollywood. The duo recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their latest film, Dune: Part Two. During the interview, they shared some insights into their friendship.

“Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here,” Chalamet told Jimmy Kimmel. The actor went on to talk about the time Zendaya helped him with his first apartment in New York City. “Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago,” he explained, with the actress chiming in and revealing how his apartment looked before she helped him with furnishing his place.

“Well, the vibe was very teenage boy,” Zendaya added. “And we just needed a few necessities — you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean,” she revealed, adding that it “needed some structure.”

The pair said they decided to go to a Bed Bath & Beyond in NYC to get some things for the actor’s place and even bought a frame for his mattress. “There was a bed — no bed frame,” Chalamet admitted after Pugh joked about him not having a bed before Zendaya helped him with the decor. “We got everything he needed — all the big boy stuff,” Zendaya assured.