As the countdown to the Oscars continues and we soak in the glitz of this year’s awards season, the 2024 BAFTA Awards added its glamour and excitement over the weekend in London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall. Honoring the best of British and international cinema, with David Tennant leading the charge as host, it was a weekend to remember.

After a season packed with unexpected moments from the Golden Globes, the Emmys, and the Grammys—like Celine Dion’s surprise appearance, the viral kiss between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Miley Cyrus’s rapid-fire wardrobe changes, and Taylor Swift’s groundbreaking achievements—the BAFTA Awards also delivered its share of excitement.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s musical performance of the 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which gained viral fame after its appearance in “Saltburn,” was a highlight of the evening. With films like “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Poor Things,”“Oppenheimer,” and “Saltburn” dominating conversations and nominations this year, the BAFTAs‘ red carpet transformed into a runway for Hollywood’s top stars.

With stylists pulling out all the stops to showcase their most unexpected and sophisticated creations this season, let’s take a look at the standout outfits from the 77th edition of the awards presented by the British Academy. Red and peach fuzz, the colors of the season, dominated the choices of attendees, adding a vibrant touch to the event’s fashion scene.