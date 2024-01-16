Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux looked stunning at the Emmys

Pedro Pascal brought a special guest at the 2024 Emmys. He was accompanied by his sister Lux, with both looking stunning and elegant as they walked the red carpet.

Pedro and Lux took photographs on the red carpet as they held on to each other, with Lux holding on to his arm. Pedro wore a mostly black outfit made out of trousers, a see through sweater, and a white button up. Rouding out the look was a formal black tie and some glasses. Lux stunned in matching black, wearing a right dress that showed off her arms and shoulders. She wore her hair long and wavy, styling it over her right shoulder.

Lux is Pedro’s youngest sister, and is also an actress and model. He’s discussed their close relationship and praised her strength as a trans woman. “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf,” he said to Esquire. “But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

©GettyImages



Pedro and Lux Pascal

Lux’s feelings for her big brother

In an interview with Queerty, Lux has discussed her brother and their special bond. When speaking about her siblings, she said, “It’s a huge privilege to have an older sibling like him, because, in a way, he makes me feel like I’ll never be alone… and certainly I wish I can give him that sense of security, too,” she said. “I guess that could be a little annoying! We never leave each other alone!”