Pedro Pascal shows support for LGBTQ+ community in new post

Pedro Pascal has a post showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community. This week, he shared an image of the Pride Flag captioned by some lyrics belonging to an iconic civil rights song.

The post has various photos of various Pride flags, including the Progress Pride Flag, which features brown and black stripes to show support for marginalized queer communities. “The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind,” Pascal captioned the post.

Pascal’s caption comes from the Bob Dylan song “Blowin’ In the Wind,” an anthem that is associated with civil rights movement. Pascal’s post comes in the face of rising anti-LGBTQ bills that have surged all over the country.

His post was met with positive reception from fans and followers, including his “The Last of Us” co-star Bella Ramsey, who shared various comments including various LGBTQ flags and the words “Love love love.” Rachel Zegler also shared some heart emojis on the post.

Pascal has long been an LGBTQ ally, speaking up about queer issues on multiple occasions. His sister, Lux Pascal, came out as trans in 2021.

In an interview with Ya Magazine, Lux spoke about her relationship with her brother and his role in her transition. She shared the story of how she came out to him through the phone, claiming he was happy and simply said “Perfect, this is incredible!”

“He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity,” she said.