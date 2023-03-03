Pedro Pascal reveals what he really thinks about being called ‘daddy’: ‘What’s wrong with people’

It seems Pedro Pascal is tired of being asked about the internet’s obsession with him. The 47-year-old actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his HBO show ‘The Last of Us,’ recently attended the premier of season 3 of Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ and took a moment to share what he thinks about the amount of attention he is currently receiving after being named ‘the daddy of the internet.’

During an interview on the red carpet with Access Hollywood, the actor decided to politely decline a request to read thirst tweets from fans, as he wanted to focus the attention on his professional projects, instead of continuing the viral ‘daddy’ moment.

But this was not the only awkward moment on the red carpet, as he also revealed that he is not on Twitter anymore for the constant attention and tweets from online users. Pedro had previously poked fun at the viral videos, most recently during an interview with Variety, however it seems he is being asked the same questions over and over on his televisions and media appearances.

“What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand. What has happened culturally? Focus on Harry Styles!” - Actor Pedro Pascal joking about liking Harry over him (via @SensaCine) pic.twitter.com/XJrM9laniX — HSD Media (@HSDMedia) March 3, 2023

“What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand. What has happened culturally? Focus on Harry Styles!” the Chilean star said in Spanish during a different interview promoting ‘The Mandalorian,’ after being asked about how we felt about being “the new boyfriend of the internet.”

Pedro is seemingly ready to move on from the ‘daddy’ category, in an effort to be seen as a talented actor, now that the viral questions have gone too far on interviews, and he is not enjoying it anymore. As reported by The Gamer, “ He has daddied too close to the sun.”