Sarah Michelle Gellar looks back at Pedro Pascal’s role on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Pedro Pascal have proven to have very supportive fans, with the Chilean actor quickly becoming the ‘daddy of the internet’ after his undeniable success in the HBO series ‘The Last of Us,’ and the 90s icon being named ‘Mother’ by the LGBTQ community following her incredible career in Hollywood.

And while many have focused on their popularity separately, we can not forget about the time they shared the screen on season four of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ The actress decided to look back at the moment they worked together, making fans go crazy.

©Courtesy of Roku





“When Mother met Father,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of one of the episodes. Viewers of the show remember that Pedro played Edward, a friend of Buffy. The pair met on his first day at college, however he was turned into a vampire and Buffy was forced to kill him when she found out.

Online users were quick to ask for them to work together again. “The Last Of Us season 2 he runs into a woman who’s been slaying vampires, demons and the forces of darkness in Cleveland,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “In an alternate BUFFYverse he survived and went on to become a great love interest.”

“The Last Of Buff spinoff series when,” one person wrote, adding, “HOW is he only getting credit now? He’s been around forever and I am glad he’s finally getting the attention he deserves.”