Pedro Pascal’s most viral moments on TikTok: ‘The Daddy of the internet’

Pedro Pascal is slowly becoming a social media sensation, following the success of his new HBO show ‘The Last of Us.’ And with many fans wanting to find out more about the 47-year-old Chilean actor, TikTok has become a great source of information, with online users sharing their favorite interviews, and scenes from his movies and series.

TikTok is now being flooded with fan edits showing not only his skills as an actor, but also some of his most hilarious moments, and it seems fans can’t get enough of Pedro, as almost all of these clips have gained millions of views in the past few days.

Pedro is not afraid to get candid about his fans’ thirsty comments online, and he is very much aware of them. “Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I’m saying? I’m your daddy,” he says in one of the edits.

“He’s got me smiling and giggling at my phone,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “This is my lock screen now. Bye bye photos of my fiance. This is it. That one Pedro Pascal Edit has taken over my life.”

The actor, who has been named “the Daddy of the internet,” is definitely having fun with the comments and likes to interact with his fans. Even before his latest role, Pedro was known for responding to his followers on Twitter and had some funny moments with them. However he is sadly not as active as he used to be.