Dress like Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us’: Where to buy

There is no doubt Pedro Pascal is playing one of the biggest roles in his career, starring in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’ And if you are just as obsessed as we are with the series and his character, we have some good news for you, now that we have found the exact jacket and boots the actor wears.

The rough and rugged style adopted by Pedro’s character Joel Miller, was not worn as advertising for the clothing brands, chosen by the costume designers. However the success of the show caused the brands to increase sales following the release of the first episodes.

©HuckBerry/HBO Max





Sold by Huckberry, the jacket Pedro wears is from their Flint and Tinder collection. The Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is currently available in all sizes at $298. But after the rise in popularity, it is unclear if the brand will be making more jackets or if it will be a limited edition from their collection.

©Irish Setter/HBO Max





Pedro also wears the perfect pairs of boots during the post-apocalyptic show, which make a great addition to his wardrobe, as Joel finds himself escaping from many dangerous situations. Joel Miller wears the 10-inch Elk Tracker boots from Irish Setter, priced at $239 and made for the toughest terrain, with “long-lasting comfort and full-grain waterproof leather for support,” as described by the brand.

So here you have it. If you want to dress like Pedro, or if you are planning the perfect gift for someone who loves the series or the video game, just add a pair of dark broken in blue jeans, and a washed out denim shirt to complete the look.