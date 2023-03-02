Is Lionel Messi entering the Star Wars universe? Pedro Pascal responds

Season 3 of ‘The Mandalorian’ is here! And with fans of the series speculating about what will happen next in the popular Disney+ show, Pedro Pascal is sharing his thoughts about the new storyline and upcoming seasons, including his admiration for Lionel Messi.

“Well, I wouldn’t see him as a Jedi,” Pascal said, when asked which character would the soccer star be on the show, if he were to be in the Star Wars universe. “I see him as a mandalorian, but he would have to take off his helmet so we could see his face.”

Pascal explained that the audience would want to “recognize” him, as most of the mandalorians are known for keeping their helmet on at all times. “There are different cultures in Mandalore and some of them can take off their helmet. Messi would be one of them.”

This is not the first time Pascal proves to be a real fan of the soccer player, as he previously interacted with Messi on social media, when the pair showed their support for ‘Argentina, 1985.’ The Amazon Prime film won the Golden Globe for Best Non-English Language feature, and is nominated for the Oscars in the Best International Film category.

“What a great movie ‘Argentina, 1985,’” Messi wrote on Instagram Stories, sharing a scene from the film, following the Oscar nomination. “Let’s go for the third,” he added, tagging actor Ricardo Darín. Pascal took a screenshot of Messi’s Instagram Story and shared it on social media, writing, “Great day for Messi who praised the film Argentina, 1985.”