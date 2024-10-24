New Sasha and Malia Obama photos boast their clashing yet cool styles

Sasha and Malia Obama have grown up in the public eye. While the sisters enjoy their privacy, in recent years, they've grown into their sense of fashion, rapidly becoming two of the most stylish young celebrities we can think of, with their looks trying out new and exciting patterns and accessories.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha and Malia Obama

Photos from earlier this month show off the siblings' distinct sense of fashion, with Malia opting for sleeker looks, often inspired by menswear, and Sasha preferring vintage patterns, bold colors, and large accessories.

The photos were taken during Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's SWEAT tour, one of the most discussed events of the season. The concert was attended by some of the most popular young celebrities in the industry, who all took the opportunity to showcase their sense of fashion and to embody "Brat Summer."

© GrosbyGroup Sasha Obama at the SWEAT concert

In the case of Sasha and Malia, the sisters attended the concert alongside their friends, paying close attention to their looks. Sasha wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier printed shirt that she paired with some old-school tight jeans. She tucked her jeans inside her black boots and rounded out the look with an oversized belt. In terms of hairstyle, she wore it straight and long, adding a polished look to the overall outfit.

Malia opted for a simpler palette, wearing a grey vest with a denim pleated skirt that had some safety pins on it, giving it a fun and bold edge. She wore tights and black boots and styled her hair curly and held up by a half-bun.

© GrosbyGroup Malia Obama at the SWEAT concert

The SWEAT after-party

The two were later photographed attending the event's afterparty, which had all manner of celebrities in attendance, including Lily Rose-Depp, Kesha, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, and more.

While Malia and Sasha have very different styles and fashion preferences, it's obvious that they are very comfortable in their skin and in the vibe that they're communicating with their clothes. Both reliably show off bold looks and look confident and like they're having fun with their outfits. At the end of the day, that's what fashion is for.