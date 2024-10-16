Malia Obama wears corset top and denim skirt at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's ‘SWEAT’ tour after-party in LA

Malia Obama continues to have fun in Los Angeles. The former first daughter has been focusing on her new life chapter since she moved to LA with her sister, Sasha Obama. The pair have been making friends easily and are always spotted at celebrity hotspots, most recently at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

The filmmaker was photographed last night attending the highly anticipated 'SWEAT' tour. Many more celebs were in the audience, including Lily-Rose Depp with her girlfriend 070 Shake and Jennie from BLACKPINK.

Malia was all smiles having fun with her friends at the after-party, after seeing Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's incredible performance, with Tate McRae and Kesha taking the stage as guest performers at the Los Angeles Forum.

© Rich Fury/MSG Charli xcx and Troye Sivan perform during the sold-out 'Sweat' tour

The former first daughter looked stunning in a gray corset top and a pleated denim skirt, paired with black boots, a green hoodie, and a black bag. Malia also wore minimal jewelry and styled her red hair in a ponytail.

© Twitter/PopCrave Malia Obama at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's LA Sweat Tour After-Party

She was photographed at the after-party talking to one of her friends, while Troye Sivan can be seen close to her. Other celebrities in attendance included The Dare and Simi & Haze.

Malia proved to be a fan of BRAT summer:

Following her attendance at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, where she wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood ensemble, which consisted of a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt, Malia was seen out and about in LA wearing the color of the season.

© Grosby Group Malia Obama goes out for brunch in Los Angeles

She was photographed wearing the signature slime-green shade that was popularized by Charli's successful album BRAT. Malia wore a bright green bag paired with the same hoodie she wore at the 'SWEAT' after-party, featuring distressed details.

Malia wore a casual look while running errands, including a pair of black leggings and white sandals. Other celebs wearing the same tone of green included Naomi Osaka at the US Open, and Emily Ratajkowski at the Venice Film Festival.