Malia Obama is all about the outdoor chic look this fall: Her latest outfits
Malia is always looking effortlessly cool and enjoys having fun with her outfits

OCTOBER 11, 2024 2:04 AM EDT

Malia Obama is known for keeping her personal life private. The former first daughter rarely makes public appearances, maintaining a low profile in Los Angeles with her inner circle. 

Malia continues to work in her career in the entertainment business and has been promoting her latest short film 'The Heart' in multiple film festivals, in the United States and Europe. 

But apart from her glamorous and edgy looks on the red carpet, Malia continues to have a tranquil life in LA with her sister Sasha Obama. When it comes to her style, Malia likes to wear casual and comfortable ensembles.

The former first daughter builds many of her looks around her favorite pair of hiking boots, pairing it with different outfits and stepping out in outdoor chic looks. Most recently, she was photographed wearing 1017 ALYX 9SM hiking boots with a gray pleated skirt and a bright orange top. 

She was spotted wearing the same pair of boots for a hike with her friends in LA, completing the look with a black sporty ensemble and a green sweater. 

Malia is always looking effortlessly cool and enjoys having fun with her outfits, as she revealed on the red carpet of the Deauville American Film Festival, where she was seen wearing an edgy asymmetrical skirt by Vivienne Westwood paired with a corset top.

 "It's cool," she said to reporters on the red carpet. “I don’t know as much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it," she added, showing her admiration for the brand and describing Westwood as a "queen."

She was all smiles walking around Los Angeles with her sister, proving that they are still close. Malia wore a purple minidress and black boots while Sasha stepped out in a bright orange dress and statement jewelry.

