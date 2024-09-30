Malia Obama is all smiles while having lunch with a Greek journalist in Los Angeles

Malia Obama was recently spotted in Los Angeles, enjoying lunch with Greek journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis. The duo were photographed walking out of a restaurant, sparking curiosity about their connection. The former First Daughter, known for her laid-back approach to fashion, was all smiles as she stepped out in a casual yet chic outfit.

She wore a bright red top paired with a gray pleated skirt and accessorized with a large, plaid sling bag. Adding a touch of edge to her look, Malia completed the outfit with black combat boots. Achilleas Ambatzidis, a well-known name in media and photography, also sported a casual look. Wearing a black T-shirt with white jeans and New Balance sneakers, the photographer kept his style understated and effortlessly cool. Both appeared relaxed as they exited the restaurant, engaging in light conversation and laughing, which only fueled the media buzz surrounding their lunch outing.

© The Grosby Group Malia Obama is spotted having lunch with journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis in Los Angeles

Malia Obama's Move to Hollywood

Since graduating from Harvard University, Malia Obama has shifted her focus towards a career in the entertainment industry. She worked as a screenwriter on Donald Glover's series, positioning herself as a promising talent in Hollywood. Malia's move to the West Coast marks her growing independence and ambition to make a name for herself outside her family's political legacy.

While Malia has been seen in Los Angeles before, this recent sighting with Achilleas Ambatzidis has sparked further speculation about her personal life and connections within the creative community.

Friends or More?

The sighting of Malia and Achilleas together has naturally led to questions about their relationship status. Are they simply friends, or could this be something more? For now, there's no confirmation either way, but the two appeared to enjoy each other's company during their relaxed lunch outing.

© The Grosby Group Who is the new guy? Malia Obama is spotted having lunch with journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis in Los Angeles.

Both are young, ambitious creatives in the entertainment and media space, so their connection may be professional. With Malia focusing on her screenwriting career and Ambatzidis' success in media and photography, this could be a budding collaboration rather than a romantic relationship.

Malia's outing comes days after she had lunch with her dad, former President Barack Obama, and younger sister Sasha in Los Angeles. Paparazzi spotted the Obamas at Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood. After a busy week, the three met for a Saturday night dinner, during which Obama hosted a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. While Obama stayed in the car with his driver, his daughters Sasha and Malia were seen getting out of the vehicle. He wore a brown jacket and a black shirt and was photographed with a hands-free device in his ear. Malia and Sasha quickly made their way out of the vehicle, both looking fashionable and showing off their signature styles.