Malia Obama attending the opening ceremony of the 50th American Film Festival in Deauville, France. © Grosby Group

Malia Obama declares Brat Fall has arrived with this unique accessory in latest LA outing

SEPTEMBER 23, 2024 2:46 PM EDT

It seems Malia Obama is not ready to let Brat Summer go. The former first daughter, who recently wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, was photographed wearing the color of the season, inspired by Charli XCX's successful album, with the signature slime-green shade.

Back in September, Malia revealed that she doesn't "know as much about fashion" but showed her excitement to be wearing an edgy look, which consisted of a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt.

Malia has not been the only celebrity to have shown a preference for the color, as many others have decided to wear gowns and ensembles in the same color this summer, including Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Osaka. 

However, it seems the color is still a big trend, as Brat fall was confirmed to be happening. Charli announced a new release set for October 11, including a second disc with the original album and three bonus tracks. 

Malia Obama goes out for brunch at Broome St. General Store in Los Angeles, dressed in a casual and relaxed outfit. She rocks a green zip-up hoodie with a slightly oversized fit, perfectly paired with black leggings, keeping it chic yet comfortable© Grosby Group

During her latest outing, Malia wore a casual look while running errands in Los Angeles. She was photographed in a green cropped hoodie with distressed details paired with black leggings and white sandals. 

Malia accessorized her look with a green bag in the trendy 'Brat' shade. Earlier in August, Emily Ratajkowski wore a semi-sheer dress in the same color for her red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival. The model looked stunning wearing vintage Gucci, pairing the look with diamond jewelry. 

Tennis star Naomi Osaka also had some fun with her look while attending the U.S. Open, wearing a green ensemble courtesy of Ambush in collaboration with Nike, featuring the fluorescent green.

