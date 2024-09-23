Malia Obama declares Brat Fall has arrived with this unique accessory in latest LA outing

It seems Malia Obama is not ready to let Brat Summer go. The former first daughter, who recently wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, was photographed wearing the color of the season, inspired by Charli XCX's successful album, with the signature slime-green shade.

Back in September, Malia revealed that she doesn't "know as much about fashion" but showed her excitement to be wearing an edgy look, which consisted of a corseted top paired with an asymmetrical maxi skirt.

© Grosby Group Malia Obama attending the opening ceremony of the 50th American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

Malia has not been the only celebrity to have shown a preference for the color, as many others have decided to wear gowns and ensembles in the same color this summer, including Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Osaka.

However, it seems the color is still a big trend, as Brat fall was confirmed to be happening. Charli announced a new release set for October 11, including a second disc with the original album and three bonus tracks.

© Grosby Group

During her latest outing, Malia wore a casual look while running errands in Los Angeles. She was photographed in a green cropped hoodie with distressed details paired with black leggings and white sandals.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Malia accessorized her look with a green bag in the trendy 'Brat' shade. Earlier in August, Emily Ratajkowski wore a semi-sheer dress in the same color for her red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival. The model looked stunning wearing vintage Gucci, pairing the look with diamond jewelry.

© Robert Prange Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the first round on Day 2 of the US Open

Tennis star Naomi Osaka also had some fun with her look while attending the U.S. Open, wearing a green ensemble courtesy of Ambush in collaboration with Nike, featuring the fluorescent green.