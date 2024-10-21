Malia Obama embraces L.A. lifestyle with sunny outing post-workout

Malia Obama enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles after getting a workout in. The 26-year-old daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama was photographed arriving at a gym in Los Angeles. Later, she was spotted leaving the gym with a friend and enjoying the sunny day as she had a coffee and walked around in her sports bra.

© GrosbyGroup Malia Obama in Los Angeles

Paparazzi spotted Malia making her way to the gym. She wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, some black tights, white socks, and matching chunky sandals. She had her hair tied in a half bun and was seen carrying her phone and a water bottle.

Afterward, she was photographed with a friend, who was wearing shorts and a striped sweater. The two were seen walking around and enjoying the weather with Malia's shirt off. She was holding an iced coffee drink and had her shirt tied around her waist.

© GrosbyGroup Malia Obama in Los Angeles

Malia's fun fall in Los Angeles

Over the past couple of months, Malia has been enjoying her life in Los Angeles, being spotted hanging out with friends and her sister Sasha Obama, while also attending various parties hosted by various leading celebrities. Earlier this month, Malia attended the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan 'SWEAT' tour stop in Los Angeles, one of the most anticipated events of the past couple of months. The tour kicked off a couple of months ago and had shows scheduled across North America, including New York, Denver, and more.

Celebrities of all sorts have been photographed attending the shows, including Chloe Sevigny, Hari Nef, and more.

Malia was in attendance at the Los Angeles show alongside many celebrities, including Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake, Jennie, Rachel Sennot, Molly Gordon, Kesha, and more. Afterward, Malia attended the show's afterparty, wearing a stunning outfit made up of a grey corset top, a denim skirt, black boots, and an army green hoodie.