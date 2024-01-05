Matthew McConaughey wishes Vida a happy birthday after losing his phone on a rollercoaster

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children are growing up right before our eyes! The couple’s middle child, Vida, is officially 14 years old. The young Capricorn celebrated her birthday on Thursday, January 4th. The Dallas Buyers Club star shared sweet photos on Instagram in her honor with a touching caption, writing, “To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday.”



In one of the photos, Vida looked adorable, standing in a field. The second slide showed her looking out into the horizon with fun tie-died pants. Matthew shared the photos a day after her birthday, but he had a good excuse for why it was late. “A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!” He wrote.

Although Vida does not have an Instagram, she might next year. Matthew and Camila decided to give her older brother Levi access to social media for his 15th birthday. “After two to three years of talking about the pitfalls and the falls and the downfalls, and him shadowing me on my IGs and his mother on hers and picking out people that he looked up to and talking to them about it, we felt he’s got enough information and is mature enough to tell his own story,” he told PEOPLE.

Using his social media privileges, Levi, who recently trolled his dad, also wished her a happy birthday, sharing a photo from the family’s roller-coaster adventures at Six Flags. The brother-sister duo posed for the rollercoaster cameras, with Vida’s hands in the air, mid-scream. Levi still managed to look like a cool kid despite the drop.



The couple, who has been married since 2012, also share Livingston, who turned 11 on December 28. Matthew shared a sweet post dedicated to him as well, writing “Double one’s, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s.”

