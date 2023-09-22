Is Shakira happy? Singer believes that happiness is not accessible to everyone

In an introspective interview gracing the cover of Billboard, Shakira, the global music sensation known for her electrifying performances and unique voice, opened up about her journey through the past couple of years and her thoughts on happiness. With a career spanning decades and a life filled with triumphs and trials, Shakira’s perspective on the elusive concept of happiness sheds light on the complexities of her world.

“It’s a very short question for a very long answer,” Shakira mused when asked about her happiness. In her response, she delved deep into the intricacies of this profound emotion, revealing that she doesn’t believe happiness is readily accessible to everyone. Instead, she views it as a privilege reserved for a select few.

“It’s reserved for a very select number of people, and I can’t say I’m part of the club at this moment,” she confessed.

Shakira’s honesty about her happiness, or lack thereof, shows her authenticity as an artist and a human being. Despite her immense success and worldwide adoration, she acknowledges that she, like many others, grapples with the pursuit of happiness.

The interview also touched upon the multifaceted nature of Shakira’s life and career. She revealed that her emotions and experiences greatly influence her music. “There are moments of happiness, distraction, moments of reflection,” Shakira shared.

©GettyImages



Sasha Piqué, Shakira, and Milan Piqué attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Perhaps one of the most poignant moments of the interview was when Shakira admitted to still experiencing moments of nostalgia. She acknowledged that her music, at this juncture, draws inspiration from this complex cocktail of emotions. Nostalgia, with its bittersweet tinge, resonates with listeners, allowing them to connect with the artist on a deeper level.

Shakira’s ability to candidly discuss her emotions and life experiences makes her relatable to her fans, reminding them that even global icons face the same emotional highs and lows as anyone else.